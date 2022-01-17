Kota Tinggi police confirm investigating claim Bersatu rep molested party member

JOHOR BARU (Jan 17): Police are investigating a Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) lawmaker over a 26-year-old businesswoman’s report accusing him of molest and sexual harassment.

It was learnt that the accuser, who is also a committee member of a Bersatu Srikandi division, alleged the lawmaker touched her on her thighs and private parts in at least four separate incidents this year.

A source familiar with the report said the incidents occurred when she and the lawmaker, who is in his 50s, joined Bersatu’s Johor flood relief volunteer team.

“The victim alleged that she was sexually molested while in the car with the assemblyman in several locations such as Kota Tinggi, Kuala Sedili, Bukit Kepong and Mersing from January 2 to 13.

“The victim had also said she managed to only brush off the assemblyman’s advances on one occasion when he wanted to touch her private parts,” said the source on condition of anonymity.

The source said the woman, fearing for her safety as she was in the same party as the assemblyman, lodged her report at the Kota Tinggi police station at 11.30am today.

“The victim also wanted authorities to take immediate action on her perpetrator,” said the source.

Bernama earlier reported Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Hussin Zamora as confirming that investigators have received a report on the alleged misconduct of the assemblyman against the woman.

He said the case is being investigated and declined to comment further.

Before that, rumours of the case involving the assemblyman and his accuser were already circulating on social media. — Malay Mail