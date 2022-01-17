Lee to seek status update on Stutong-Samarahan traffic light interchanges project

KUCHING (Jan 17): Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin will seek a report from the implementing agency on the status of the traffic light interchanges project on the five roundabouts from Stutong to Samarahan as it seems to have stalled.

He said he had not been updated on the project’s percentage of completion.

Lately, there has been grouses from road users about the traffic congestion there particularly during peak hours when making their way from Samarahan to Kuching in the morning and Kuching to Samarahan in the evening.

“I have not received a report — later I will get a report on the status of the project.

“But it is our plan to upgrade to smart traffic lights,” he said when met at the State Level Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year 2022 at Jalan Tun Jugah today.

The five roundabouts involved are Setia Raja-Samarahan (near Tabuan Tranquility), Stutong-Samarahan (Emart Tabuan Jaya supermarket), ILP/LKIM intersection, Sarawak-Samarahan Heart Center and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) -Samarahan.

The project was launched in October 2020 and was scheduled to be completed within 15 months. According to the project billboard, the project was supposed to be completed on Jan 14 this year.

On the smart traffic light system, Lee said it uses artificial intelligence technology to manage and control traffic.

“For example, when there are many vehicles on one lane and lesser traffic volume on the opposite lane, the system will give more time and longer green light for vehicles on the congested lane to pass.

“This system will also be implemented in other parts of Sarawak,” he said.