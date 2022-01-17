Maintain Covid-19 SOPs during Thaipusam, CNY festivals, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 17): Malaysians are reminded to continue complying with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Thaipusam celebration tomorrow and the Chinese New Year (CNY) festival next month.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in his tweet today told the public to put on their face masks and practice TRIIS – trace, report, isolate, inform and seek at all times, activate MySJ Trace on the MySejahtera application and get their booster dose.

“We have done well in ensuring Covid-19 infectivity rate remains under control throughout Christmas and the New Year despite Omicron.

“As we head into Thaipusam and CNY (Chinese New Year) daily numbers may go up so keep maintaining the SOPs (especially masks), TRIIS, switch on MySJ Trace in crowded areas and get boosted,” he said.

Khairy said so far 4,724,012 MySejahtera users have activated the MySJ Trace feature and 2,179 positive cases have uploaded their interactions which had helped inform others who have been in close proximity to monitor for symptoms or do a self-test.

“Join the MySJ Trace community to keep each other safe,” he added. – Bernama