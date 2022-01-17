Man remanded in Miri for allegedly threatening contractor over unpaid debt

MIRI (Jan 17): A 52-year-old man was remanded yesterday for allegedly threatening a contractor over an unpaid debt.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu approved an application by assistant investigating officer Sergeant Paeng Lasa via Zoom for the suspect to be remanded until Jan 21 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court was told the remand was needed to enable police to carry out a detailed probe into the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

The suspect, from Hilltop Garden here, is said to have arranged a meeting with the 39-year-old contractor at a restaurant around 3pm on Sunday during which he asked the latter to settle a debt between them.

He allegedly threatened to punch the contractor if he did not make payment.

Following the incident, the contractor lodged a police report of his own in which he claimed to not owe money to the man.

Acting on the report, police detained the suspect later the same evening.