MMA backs Health Ministry’s plans for white paper on healthcare reforms

KUCHING (Jan 17): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) welcomes the Health Ministry’s plans to draw up a white paper on the reformation of healthcare in Malaysia, said its president Dr Koh Kar Chai.

Dr Koh said MMA hoped that the ministry will work towards these efforts through a whole of government, whole of society approach.

“We are also in support of the establishment of a Health Reform Commission that will be accountable to Parliament.

“MMA has repeatedly called for reforms in our healthcare system and the setting up of a health commission. We have also over the years, put forward a number of policy proposals towards the needed reforms,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Koh noted that countries around the world are facing challenges in implementing healthcare reforms with some health ministers not surviving a full term.

He said that the association is pleased that the minister is “taking the bull by its horns by expressing a stronger commitment towards healthcare reforms with the announcement of its white paper”.

“To quote the health minister from a speech he gave at our recent MMA Awards Night, the minister said: ‘Every health minister will want to do good for the healthcare system of the country but ministers come and go. Let us come up with health policies that will survive the health ministers’.

“We are indeed on the same page with the minister on this as we need to look beyond a minister’s term of service especially when it comes to healthcare where the healthcare needs of the people have been increasing. Some of the current policies are outdated and it is affecting the standard and delivery of care,” he said.

Dr Koh said MMA is committed on its stand to aspire towards a reformed, efficient healthcare system for the country that will not remain an elusive dream but will become a reality that all in Malaysia can be proud of.

“For those with deep pockets who can always cross the border for perceived better healthcare, it may not be an issue that will cause them sleepless nights, but for the rest of us in this country, a reformed healthcare system that caters to everyone, providing the best of care equally among the populace, it will mean everything in their life to them.

“Going forward, we wish to add that healthcare reforms shouldn’t rest on the shoulders of MOH alone, but carried out with an all of govt and all of society approach. It should receive bi-partisan support. Healthcare should also never be politicised,” he said.