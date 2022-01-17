MoH: 12 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia, national toll now 31,793

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 17): Malaysia recorded 12 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight.

Of this figure, however, none were brought-in-dead (BID).

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow data, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia now stands at 31,793, with 25,378 being inpatient deaths and 6,415 BID.

As of midnight, Selangor, the Klang Valley, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan remain the four states with the highest number of deaths for every 10,000 people, at 15 (each), followed by Negeri Sembilan at 12, and Johor, Melaka, Kedah, and Penang at 10 (each).

Other states that reported deaths were Sabah and Kelantan at seven (each); Sarawak, Perak and Terengganu at six; Perlis and Pahang at five (each); and Putrajaya at two.

Malaysia currently has a cumulative total of 2,795,095 Covid-19 cases detected, with 41,199 cases currently still active as of midnight.

Meanwhile, 2,584 more have recovered, while 182 are currently in intensive care, with 83 intubated. — Malay Mail