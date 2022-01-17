Parliament select committee meeting to discuss MACC chief’s share issue postponed indefinitely

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 17): The Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) for Agencies Under the Prime Minister’s Department meeting to discuss the issue of share ownership involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has been indefinitely postponed.

The postponement to the January 19 meeting was confirmed earlier today by Selayang MP William Leong Jee Keen, who is a member of the select committee.

“Postponement confirmed,” he told Malay Mail briefly when contacted.

Earlier, Malay Mail sighted a letter bearing the signature of Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin, informing the PSC members of the meeting’s postponement.

“It is to be informed that that the 14th Parliament meeting for the PSC for Agencies Under the Prime Minister’s Department scheduled on January 19 will be postponed to a date that will be made known following several legal issues which are needed to be reviewed by the Parliament’s Legal Advisor Office first,” Nizam Mydin wrote.

The PSC is chaired by Kuala Krai MP from PAS, Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman. Apart from Leong, the other members in it are Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Pasir Salak-Umno), Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit-Umno), Anyi Ngau (Baram-Gabungan Parti Sarawak) and Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (Setiu-PAS), Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka), and Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Sepanggar-Warisan).

The Securities Commission has said it would call Azam in for questioning over possible conflict of interest after he admitted to proxy stock trading.

Anti-corruption watchdogs and opposition MPs have called for the allegations against the MACC chief commissioner to be investigated, with some saying he should be compelled to explain before the PSC. ? Malay Mail