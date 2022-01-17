PM Ismail Sabri wishes Hindus a happy Thaipusam

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has sent Thaipusam greetings to Hindus throughout the country, who will be celebrating the festival tomorrow.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ismail Sabri hoped that the festival would be celebrated in meaningful ways together with their families.

“Observe the festival with new normal practices for the safety of yourselves, your families and our community. Happy Thaipusam,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the country was blessed with harmony and various cultures and the mutual respect existing among people of various races, religions and cultures was a source of strength for the Malaysian Family.

Meanwhile, in his message via video, he said Thaipusam is an important festival for Hindus in Malaysia which is celebrated in the month of Thai, the tenth in the Tamil calendar.

He said before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Thaipusam was celebrated with processions to Hindu temples involving the carrying of kavadis and “paal koodam” containing milk.

“However, this year the celebration is held on a small and moderate scale to curb the spread of Covid-19. I hope the Malaysian Family members of the Hindu faith can continue to observe the festival according to the new normal by adhering to the set SOP (standard operating procedure).

“It is hoped that the Thaipusam celebration this year will continue to inculcate the spirit of unity among the people of various races and religions and promote inclusiveness and togetherness among the Malaysian Family,” he said. — Bernama