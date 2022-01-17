PSB to hold annual delegates conference next month

KUCHING (Jan 17): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has called upon all members to attend the party’s annual delegates conference here this Feb 22.

In a press statement yesterday, the Bawang Assan assemblyman also said the party’s supreme council and central committees would convene here today (Jan 17).

“After that, all PSB branches across Sarawak would have their respective elections so that they could send their delegates to the Feb 22 conference,” he said.

On the coming delegates conference, Wong said they would, among other things, conduct a post-mortem on the party’s setbacks during the 12th state election last month, discuss recruitment of more young members aged 18 and above, and deliberate on potential PSB candidates for the next parliamentary polls.

Wong did not rule out the possibility of some amendments to the party’s constitution to facilitate the setting up of a new unit for members aged between 18 and 25.

Regarding the name of this new unit, he said it would be discussed during the coming delegates conference.

“The politics is so dynamic that PSB has to adapt to the current changes, especially in addressing rising challenges from the implementation of the automatic voters’ registration.

“All PSB branches have been actively recruiting young members, and I believe that the party could be further strengthened with more young individuals joining us.”

Moreover, Wong said PSB would soon launch its machinery in preparation for the next general election.

In the 12th state election called on Dec 18, PSB managed to retain only four seats – Batu Lintang, Engkilili, Bawang Assan and Ba Kelalan.

“Undeniably, we felt a little dejected, but we would not lose our spirit. We would reorganise and start anew.”

Wong said in view of politics being a long journey, PSB could not expect good performance overnight; instead, he said the party must continue to work hard and strategise towards victory.

“I hope the PSB candidates who were defeated in the last state election would not give up; I hope that they would continue to uphold our political struggle, adjust their mindsets and be more proactive in serving the community,” he added.