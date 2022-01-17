RM680 mln to stabilise, standardise prices of goods

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): The government has allocated RM680 million for the Price Standardisation, Price Stabilisation and General Use Flour Subsidy programmes this year, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Of the amount, he said RM240 million has been set aside for the implementation of the Price.

Standardisation Programme which involved the Distribution of Essential Goods, Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Community Drumming programme.

“A total of RM400 million for the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation programme and RM40 million for the General Use Flour Subsidy programme,” he told reporters after launching the Kota Kinabalu City Hall’s Joint Broadcasting System at the Kota Kinabalu Central Market here on Monday.

Alexander Nanta explained that without the aid, the logistic cost would be immense.

He added that with the allocation, the price of essential goods everywhere in Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan would be the same as the prices in urban areas.

Present were Sabah Community Development and People’s Welfare Minister, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Sabah director of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Georgie Abas and Kota Kinabalu mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip.

Nanta said through the programmes, the government would bear the cost of transportation to deliver seven controlled items from suppliers in the city to selected rural areas.

The minister said the implementation of the programmes could ensure that the goods were sold at the set prices as the delivery costs would be borne by the government.

“I have visited POS (Point of Sales) in Pulau Bum-Bum, POS Mayok, POS Amin and POS Charleys in Kundasang to see for myself how the goods are delivered by the transporter, recorded and sold to the local communities to ensure that they will be able to enjoy the same prices in the city.

“There are a total of 2,005 POS natiowide with 845 of them being in Sabah,” he said.

On the launch of the system, Nanta said the broadcast tools installed in the markets would among others, serve as a platform to channel information on the new normal practises to the public.

He said the ministry has so far installed six broadcast tool units, namely at Pasar Utama Pekan Rabu, Kedah; Pasar Chowrasta GeorgeTown, Penang; Pasar Payang Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu; Pasar Utama Siti Khadijah Kota Bharu, Kelantan; Pasar Besar Satok Kuching and Pasar Tamu Kapit in Sarawak and Pasar Besar Kota Kinabalu.

Shahelmey was asked by reporters on the issue of subsidised cooking oil shortage, which is sold in plastic packets and where customers are only allowed to purchase two packets per person.

“We are monitoring the situation. Sometimes, there is ample supply, and sometimes it is not enough. But it is not critical,” he said of the shortage.

Shahelmey added that the subsidised cooking oil is for household use and not for business activities.

The price of the subsidised cooking oil is RM2.50 per packet.