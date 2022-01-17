Sabah potential regional hub for manufacturing, maritime and transportation

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor envisions Sabah as a potential regional hub for manufacturing, maritime and transportation for emerging and developed countries.

He said Sabah is the land of endless potential owing to its strategic location in the middle of Southeast Asia and in the heart of the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

“Through this subregional cooperation, Sabah has been on the forefront of promoting closer economic collaboration.

“Sabah will be doing its part to ensure the success of the revival plans among them the BIMP-EAGA Economic Corridors development.”

Likewise, he said the Sabah–Sarawak 275 kV Interconnection Power Exchange Agreement supports the Borneo Grid and complements the Trans Borneo Power Grid Sarawak–West Kalimantan Interconnection Project, both vital to the ASEAN Power Grid project.

“This would boost Sabah’s power supply system.

“A stable electricity supply in addition to water will directly increase both domestic and foreign investments apart from supporting the growth of industrial manufacturing and upstream sectors as well as creating employment opportunities in the heavy and light industrial sector.

“Power and water supply are two key amenities the State Government is placing high emphasis on, including hydro power projects,” Hajiji said in his opening keynote address at the Sabah International Business and Economic Summit (SIBES) held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICCC) here on Monday.

“I forsee Sabah too will benefit from the economic cooperation in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership that came into force earlier this month.”

Meanwhile, he said the planned relocation of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta to East Kalimantan bodes well for Sabah.

“As more people and businesses move into Borneo, it will strengthen our position and spur economic activities.

“Investors, domestic and foreign, will have access to this subregion with a market of over 70 million people and growing.”

He added that the Malaysian federal government has heavily invested in building and upgrading the Pan-Borneo Highway to link Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei, and the Kalimantan region in Indonesia.

“I believe connecting this highway with the Trans-Kalimantan Highway will be crucial in building connectivity and promoting economic linkages.”

Furthermore, he said the Sabah state government is working hard to ramp up digitalisation efforts to fully leverage the potential of our digital economy.

In this respect, he said the State Government is working closely with the federal government to ensure every citizen will have access to Internet connection regardless of where they live in Sabah.

He said the federal government has allocated RM3.61 billion to provide wider coverage and better quality of broadband experience for the people, whilst preparing the country for 5G technology under the first phase of National Digital Network Plan or JENDELA from 2020 to 2022.

Hajiji further said that the Federal Government has been very receptive to Sabah’s development needs as evident in the 12th Malaysia Plan which has committed to enhance Sabah’s development as one of the nine main focus.

“We are confident that with the high level of federal government support we can push ahead to achieve what we have set out to do.”

Hajiji said Sabah is open for business.

“We call on start-ups, entrepreneurs, businesses and investors to have a closer look at Sabah and see what we have to offer.

“We are always interested in exploring collaborations on building win-win private-public partnerships.”

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong and co-organizing chairman and KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific deputy chairman Tan Sri Abdul Majid Khan.