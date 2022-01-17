Sarawak deserves to collect own sales tax, says Senator Lau

SIBU (Jan 17): Sarawak deserves to collect its own sales tax and to offset from federal tax, said Senator Robert Lau.

“With the country facing financial problems based on data from the Employees Provident Fund and with the national budget deficit and national debts almost reaching RM1 trillion, Sarawak has to make sure it has its own financial and economic independence from the federal situation.

“We have a surplus fund. We must ensure this fund is well looked after,” he told the press during the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Annual Delegates Conference at its headquarters in Kuching yesterday.

He said these taxes, paid by Sarawakians and Sarawak-based companies, should then be offset with national tax payment.

“Sarawak has its own Comptroller of tax. Use the power. This can be part of what is due to Sarawak under Article 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution,” he said, adding that equal partnership must be reflected in substance and that financial grant and development fund distribution must be based on equal partnership.

On SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s speech during the conference, Lau said he endorsed the plan on revamping the party to promote meritocracy and attracting talents.

“The old branch-centric practice where branches do not welcome new talented members and existing branches not supporting new branches being formed should be done away with,” he said.