Sarawak Flying Doctor Service schedule until Jan 31 released

KUCHING (Jan 17): The State Health Department has released its Flying Doctor Service schedule for Sri Aman, Samarahan, Kuching, Kapit, Miri and Bintulu until Jan 31.

The department said that the schedule is dependent on weather conditions.

In Sri Aman, the mobile team is expected at Rh Rimong, Begantong and Rh Lidom, Sg Paya, Menjuau on Jan 18; Rh Nyandang, Ulu Akup, Skrang and Rh Bada, Ng Talong, Ulu Engkari (Jan 19); and Ng Bawie, Ulu Lemanak (Jan 20).

In Samarahan, the service is to be offered at Plaie Atas on Jan 21; SRK Tuba Tengah (Jan 24); and Muding and Kpg Ijok (Jan 25).

In Kuching, the Flying Doctor Service team is expected at Kpg Sapit and Kpg Rejoi Nyegoi on Jan 26 as well as Kpg Muk Ayun and Kpg Bojong Sting (Jan 27).

In Kapit, similar service will be offered at Long Singut on Jan 18; Rh Achau and Rh Layang (Jan 19); Rh Ai Anak Jalin, Sg Entawau; Bena Balleh; and Long Unai (Jan 20); Sang Anau and Batu Keling (Jan 21); Long Jawe and Long Kebuho (Jan 24); Long Tanyit (Jan 25); Punan Busang and Lusong Laku (Jan 26); and Long Kajang and Long Abit (Jan 27).

In Miri, the mobile team will serve the community in Ba Laman on Jan 18; Ba Itam (Jan 19); Long Palai (Jan 20); Long Tebangan (Jan 21); Ba Abang (Jan 24); and Apau Nyaring (Jan 25).

In Bintulu, the service is expected at Rh Drick, Jelalong and Rh Felix in Tubau on Jan 26; Rh Robert and Long Biyak in Ulu Kakus (Jan 27); and Rh Renang and Rh Jaling in Sigu (Jan 28).

The department has reminded the communities involved to wait for the mobile team at their respective residences.

For further information or enquiries, call the Family Health Development Branch assistant medical officer Junaidi Othman via 013-8416735 or 082-473200 (ext 296).