Scare for factory worker after dog digs up amputated human foot

SIBU (Jan 17): A worker at a scrap material factory at Jalan Bukit Lima here made a shocking discovery in the form of a human foot yesterday.

Acting Sibu police chief Supt Dr Collin Babat said the worker had spotted his employer’s dog carrying something in its mouth that resembled a human foot, into the factory compound around 8am.

“Upon taking a closer look and confirming it was indeed the left foot of a human, the worker immediately informed his employer who in turn called the police.

“The owner never confined the dog and it is free to go in and out of the factory compound,” he said in a statement.

Collin said a police K9 unit was sent to the factory where a box, some plastic bags and a paper with a name of a 70-year-old man written on it, were found about 70 metres from the factory.

He said a check with Sibu Hospital confirmed the hospital had handed over two amputated feet of diabetic patients to their family members at the end of last month and middle of this month.

“Police have found and inspected the burial location of one of the feet at a Chinese cemetery at Bukit Lima, about 130 metres from the factory. There was a hole believed to be dug by the dog and also traces of the dog footprints.

“The patient whose foot was amputated has been identified and he is still being warded at Sibu Hospital. We will send DNA samples for testing to the Chemistry Department in Kuching for confirmation,” he said.

Collin added there was no foul play involved in the case, and that the dug-up foot was sent to Sibu Hospital mortuary.