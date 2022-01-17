Students rent rooms as hostel not up yet

KIULU (Jan 17): The Ministry of Education (MoE) is urged to expedite approval of a long-delayed proposed hostel for SMK Tun Fuad Stephens here.

Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the proposed hostel, which could house up to 80 people, is just waiting for the MoE’s consent to begin construction.

The school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) sent a letter to the Sabah Education Department, which was then forwarded to the MoE, but they have yet to receive a response after a year.

“This should not have happened because most students come from remote villages and low-income families.

“Since the hostel isn’t up, these students are forced to rent rooms from villages just to be close to their school,” said Joniston after distributing food parcels to villagers and students at Kampung Ranap here, on Sunday.

He said rural students have just as much potential as their urban peers, and their capabilities should be developed rather than limited.

He added that the government must play an effective role in providing quality and fair education by meeting the specific needs of rural students and ensuring that they have easy access to learning.

Joniston, who is also Assistant Minister of Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment, advised students, particularly those who will be taking exams soon, to study hard and persevere despite coming from a difficult background.

“I did not come from a well-to-do family, so I understand the challenges faced by the students. However, we should not use that as an excuse to skip or stop school. Instead, these challenges should encourage us to do better and work harder.

“Hard work is the key to success. Focus on your studies and make your family proud. Seeing how hard your parents work to get you to school, you must keep in mind and heart that one day you will return the favour.

Appreciate their sacrifices,” he said.

He encouraged Kiulu schoolchildren to continue cultivating a passion for learning because they could become role models not only for their community but also for the state and country as a whole.

During the event, Joniston also distributed food parcels to the San Damiano Girl’s Hostel, Monfort Youth Training Centre San Damiano Boy’s Hostel, and the Good Shepherd Services.

A group of businesspeople led by Collin Tan, were in Kiulu to undertake charitable activities in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations. They donated the food parcels and other necessities.