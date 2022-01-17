SUPP to hold election of office-bearers in May, says president

KUCHING (Jan 17): The Sarawak United People Party (SUPP) would conduct the election of office-bearers during its triennial delegates conference (TDC) set for May 21 to 22 this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is the party’s president, said the TDC was supposed to be called last year, but due to the 12th state election in December, it had to be postponed.

“The party delegates will elect the president, secretary-general and all other top posts in the SUPP during our next TDC on May 21-22, 2022.

“The branch-level elections will take place between April 8 and 30, while our Youth and Women’s sections will have their respective elections on May 19 and 20,” he announced during a press conference called after chairing SUPP’s annual delegates conference at the party’s headquarters here yesterday.

Accompanying Dr Sim at the session were Assistant Minister I of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and Assistant Minister II of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, who are the respective SUPP secretary-general and SUPP Youth chief.

On the annual conference, Dr Sim, said it recorded the highest turnout in the party’s history, registering 278 delegates.

He said just like the TDC, SUPP was supposed to hold the annual conference last year but could not because of the state polls.

“The RoS (Registrar of Societies) allowed us to hold it after the election, but it must be held before Jan 31. We had a very good conference – everybody was very enthusiastic and high-spirited,” he said.

Dr Sim also expressed his delight in meeting face-to-face the SUPP delegates from all across the state.

“We missed a few (delegates) whom we lost to Covid-19.

“I’m just so happy to see them, (though) the atmosphere’s not the same,” he added.