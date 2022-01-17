SUPP to set up Muda, Puteri sub-sections for members aged 18-28 — President

KUCHING (Jan 17): The Youth and Women sections of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) would soon set up respective sub-sections to accommodate members aged between 18 and 28.

In stating this, party president Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the Youth and Women sections had decided to establish these new units, but the details would be worked out later.

“Under SUPP Youth, it (sub-section) would be called the ‘Muda Unit’, while for SUPP Women, they’re going to call it ‘Puteri Wing’. The details, such as the structure and criteria, would come later.

“There would also be an amendment to our Constitution so that officially, these new sub-sections would be a part of the SUPP organisation.

“We are definitely setting up the Muda Unit and the Puteri Wing because it is very important for us to move forward,” he told reporters in a press conference after chairing SUPP’s annual delegates conference at the party’s headquarters here yesterday, where SUPP Youth chief Michael Tiang and Women chief Kho Teck Wan were amongst those attending.

According to Tiang, who is Assistant Minister II of Public Health, Housing and Local Government and Pelawan assemblyman, SUPP Youth had agreed to establish the Muda Unit during its annual central committee meeting on Saturday.

“Under this Muda Unit, we would decide some programmes slated for the young people.

“We don’t need to set up another wing – just a new unit within our section. We would appoint someone in charge of the programmes specially designed for this age group (18-28 years),” he said.

In her remarks, Kho said SUPP Women had discussed extensively regarding the setting up of the Puteri Wing, adding that the sub-section would first have to obtain endorsement from the party’s central leadership.

“This is because SUPP Women alone would be unable to attract the younger voters and people to join us,” she said.

Adding on, Kho said SUPP Women would act as advisor to the Puteri Wing.

“Should they make mistakes, we would come in to assist them – that’s what we plan.

“We would let them work on their own, recruit their own peers, (and) be an independent unit,” she said.

After chairing the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council meeting recently, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced that PBB would establish a new wing specifically for members aged 18 to 28.

The PBB president said this would be realised once an amendment to the party’s constitution had been passed in the upcoming PBB Convention, or during the triennial general meeting this June.