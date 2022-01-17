Tackle citizenship issues nationwide including Sabah, Sarawak, association tells federal govt

SIBU (Jan 17): The Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Rajang branch urged the federal government to not only tackle individual issues involving citizenship rights.

Citing Rohana Abdullah’s case, Sadia chairman Bill Jugah asked the government to also accomodate the numerous similar cases spread all over the nation, including in Sarawak and Sabah.

“I am sure the government is not simply favouring a particular segment of society in discharging its duties,” he said in a press statement.

The press statement was endorsed by the Sarawak Association of People’s Aspiration, Terabai Kenyalang Heritage Association of Sarawak, Dayak Ritual Awareness Fellowship, Persatuan Etnik Dayak Asal Sarawak, Global Human Rights Federation, Purplelily Social Association Kuching and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru.

Rohana, 22, was abandoned by her Indonesian mother and has been raised by Chee Hoi Lan, 83, who was a kindergarten teacher where Rohana’s mother worked as a cleaner, ever since.

The young woman was reportedly forced to drop out of school because she did not have identification documents, and had experienced anxiety due to the problems.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob gave his commitment to assist Rohana on her citizenship.

On this, Bill said Ismail Sabri’s pledge was highly commendable.

“Sadia sees this as a positive indication that the Malaysian government is seriously taking steps to address this long-standing issue which is affecting not only the rights and well-being of its citizens but also tarnishing the image of the government in international eyes for failing to uphold human rights,” he said.

According to him, Sarawak has over 920 cases of statelessness and citizenship with different categories.

“My immediate concern is the denial of education rights to those of school-going age.

“Some cannot even complete online registration as per current needs in order to get their names accepted into the education database system.

“Some are required to go to the Immigration Department to pay for an annual student pass. Some were required to obtain passports from other countries. Some are forced to pay for textbooks which are provided free to others,” he said.

He added the nation was losing potential workforce in the form of future lawyers, doctors, engineers, teachers, machine operators, entrepreneurs as well as nurses.

“We are already facing a brain-drain to our economic system where talented Malaysians have become expatriates abroad.

“The government, particularly the Home Ministry, needs to upgrade their current guidelines in the issuance of ICs (identification card).

“We cannot depend on ministerial intervention in individual cases as exemplified in Rohana’s case,” he said.

Bill said ministers have other pressing matters concerning the nation to attend to so that this nation can be free from extremism, cronyism, corruption and racism.

“I am sure these ministers are not simply preoccupied on how to remain in power and defend their parliamentary seats, but are very astute in serving for the nation’s best interest,” he said

He went on to say that in fact, the nation has a lot to gain when this statelessness issue is resolved, particularly the banking sector.

Banks would increase their customer base and pool of funds when these stateless individuals are able to open up savings accounts once they have their MyKad, he said.

He said even the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) would benefit from this as dwindled funds after i-Citra, i-Sinar and i-Lestari withdrawals can be replenished when this statelessness and non-citizenship issue is resolved.

“At this moment, I am keeping this matter within our nation so as to allow our government to address this long-outstanding matter internally.

“I would resort to the United Nations only when I have exhausted all other means.

“I have set up a simple gateway website bit.ly/BillJugah to receive complaints from those affected by this issue.

“I would be corresponding with relevant government agencies including the Malaysian Commission of Human Rights (Suhakam) very soon,” he said.