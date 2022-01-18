After SC’s statement, MACC chief says back to business as usual fighting corruption

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 18): Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki today said it will be business as usual for him, after the Securities Commission said it found no wrongdoing after investigating him.

Azam expressed gratitude to the SC, adding that he was told that his case for alleged proxy trading has been closed.

“Alhamdulillah, I am thankful for the decision of the SC who has found that I have not committed any offence.

“I have been informed by the SC that the inquiry into the matter has been concluded. As such, it has closed the inquiry file accordingly.

“With that, I will continue my responsibility as the Chief Commissioner of the MACC, to fight corruption in the country without fear or favour,” he said. — Malay Mail

