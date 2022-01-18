Ambassador to promote Sabah to Italian investors

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 18): Italian Ambassador to Malaysia, Massimo Rustico, said Sabah has many potential investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and industry players in Italy.

Investors from Italy have invested in Malaysia, but mostly in Peninsular Malaysia, he told the media after paying a courtesy call on the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu on Tuesday.

Excited about investment opportunities in Sabah, Massimo is committed to promoting Sabah to other investors and stressed that this is the best time for Italians to explore investment opportunities in Sabah.

“I am excited about the involvement of the State Government, especially in attracting foreign investors to invest in the state. We will promote Sabah to investors from Italy to invest in Sabah.

“This is a start for investors from Italy and we hope that this effort will benefit us all,” he said.

Massimo also praised the State Government’s efforts in organizing the Sabah International Business And Economic Summit 2022 to convince investors to come and invest in Sabah.

Earlier, Tun Juhar also received a courtesy call from the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Lee Chi-Beom and his delegation.

During the visit, Lee expressed hope that Sabah would receive investors from the republic, especially in relevant industries, other than from tourism activities.

Tourists from Korea contributed to the state’s revenue from the tourism industry as in 2019, about 400,000 tourists from the republic visited Sabah.