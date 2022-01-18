Bornean clouded leopard features on tourism board’s angpow packets

KUCHING (Jan 18): The Sarawak Tourism Board’s (STB) angpow packets for the Year of the Tiger also feature its smaller relative, the Bornean clouded leopard.

Locally known as ‘Entulu’, it boasts the longest canine teeth in the cat family, which includes lions, tigers, and leopards.

It is known to be the largest land predator in Borneo, measuring over two metres in length and can weigh up to 25kg.

It has been spotted in Santubong National Park and also some parts of northern Sarawak.

STB deputy chief executive officer (marcomm, research, product and corporate relations) Suriya Charles Buas said STB is taking the opportunity to highlight the rare and elusive Bornean clouded leopard, which is endemic to Borneo.

“Sarawak is a destination that has always emphasised on its nature and adventure offerings, even more so now through our Responsible Tourism initiatives.

“Therefore, it is important that we are aware of the rare species around us and of our impact, especially when it comes to responsible consumption. Let us work closely together to protect it and its entire ecosystem from extinction,” he said.

The angpow packets will be available at STB’s visitor information centres in Kuching, Sibu, and Miri from tomorrow (Jan 19).

For more information about Sarawak, log on to https://sarawaktourism.com.