Cops round up 79 in two-week narcotics blitz

KUCHING (Jan 18): A two-week anti-drug blitz by police here has led to the arrest of 79 individuals for offences including drug abuse and drug trafficking.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the 68 men and 11 women were detained across 15 locations in the city between Jan 1 and Jan 14.

“The suspects, aged between 20 and 66, were arrested during raids carried out at Kampung Sungai Bedil Besar, Kampung Lintang, Kampung Gita, Kampung Semerah Padi, Kampung Semariang, Kampung Tabuan Hilir, Jalan Abell, Jalan Green, Jalan Nanas Barat, Jalan Ban Hock, Jalan Tun Jugah, Jalan Pisang, Jalan Hup Kee, Taman Sri Sarawak, and Queen Residence.

“Thirty-three of those arrested have prior records for drug-related offences,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the suspects are being investigated under Sections 6, 12, 15, 39A and 39B and of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952

“Drugs seized by police during the raids comprised 32 Erimin 5 pills, 9.11gm of cannabis and 147.36gm of methamphetamine,” he added.

Ahsmon said similar raids will continue to be carried out periodically and called on the public to channel information on such activities to the police.