Covid-19: Sarawak’s new daily infections rise slightly to 16 cases

KUCHING (Jan 18): Sarawak logged a slight increase in new daily Covid-19 infections with 16 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the new infections consisted of 10 asymptomatic cases (Category 1) and six cases where the individuals had mild symptoms (Category 2).

The cases were recorded in eight districts, of which six cases were detected in Sibu, followed by Kuching (3), Lawas (2) and one each in Miri, Sri Aman, Samarahan, Bau and Tanjung Manis.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 252,625.

There were also no reported death cases from Covid-19 complications leaving the death toll to remain at 1,621.