Despite single-digit Covid-19 cases in Miri, Lee warns danger not over

MIRI (Jan 18): Miri may have recorded single-digit and even no new daily Covid-19 cases of late, but the danger of infection still lurks, warned Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Minister of Transport pointed to the alarming number of cases caused by the Omicron variant overseas and the increasing trend in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said this in response to public complaints of the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) decision to ban lion and dragon dance performances for the Chinese New Year celebration next month.

“We thank the people of Miri for their cooperation that has enabled us to record single-digit or even zero Covid-19 daily cases recently, but it is imperative we continue to be vigilant and comply with these SOPs (standard operating procedures) set by SDMC meant to keep us safe,” he said.

On the latest development of a 400 per cent increase in education cluster cases nationwide after schools reopened, Lee said the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) would monitor the latest decision and SOPs by the Ministry of Health and SDMC.

In a statement yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of new clusters increased by 72 per cent during the second epidemiological week (EW) compared to the first EW in 2022.

A total of 42 new clusters were identified in the second EW, while 23 clusters were recorded the previous week.

The average national Rt also rose from 0.98 to 0.99.