Driver suffers neck injuries after car overturns into drain at Samarahan Bypass

KUCHING (Jan 18): A man suffered neck injuries after his car overturned into a drain near Taman Berlian, Jalan Samarahan Bypass early yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said it received an emergency call at 2.09am that the victim was pinned to his seat and deployed a team to assist.

“Rescue personnel upon their arrival at the scene proceeded to extricate the victim, who complained of neck pain.

“He was given first-aid treatment before being handed over to paramedics for further action,” the department said.

The operation ended at 2.55am.