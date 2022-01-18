Educational institution cluster declared in Ranau

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 18): Sabah recorded 201 new Covid-19 cases and an educational institution cluster in Ranau today.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Kluster Puri Ranau was triggered after a 19-year-old student of SMK Ranau detected positive following a self-test.

“A Covid-19 confirmation test was conducted where the index case was found to be positive.

“Screening of classmates and roommates found six more people positive. All the female students were in Category 1 and 2. They were segregated and given appropriate treatment,” he said.

From the 201 daily cases in Sabah on Tuesday, 196 are under Category 1 and 2, four under Category 3 and three under Category 4.

There are no patients in Category 5.