FCAS aspires to construct building to represent Chinese community in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 18): The Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) aspires to erect an iconic building that symbolizes the Chinese community in Sabah, revealed its president Tan Sri Dr T.C Goh, JP.

As the proposed Wisma Tionghua project on the land jointly owned by the Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC) and the United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) has been long delayed, he said FCAS had recently conveyed its request to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor for the State Government to consider allocating a piece of land to the federation for the purpose.

“We hope that the Chinese community in Sabah and West Malaysia will lend their strength in making sure the building materializes.”

Goh, who is also the president of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong), said the Wisma Huazong in Selangor has become an iconic landmark which never failed to capture the attention of passers-by.

He said the Huazong building, which houses a museum that exhibits the history of the Chinese community, also serves as a venue for meetings with government officials.

He said having a building that represented the Chinese community in Sabah would be a landmark that the present and future generation could be proud of.

Goh said this during a courtesy call on the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide, here on Tuesday.

He said the Chinese communities in East Malaysia were very lucky as the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak upheld moderation and harmony.

In Sabah, he said the State Government provided allocation for Chinese schools and temples and even increased the financial aid this year.

“We are grateful to the State Government for that.”

FCAS has invited Liang to its Chinese New Year Carnival opening and closing ceremonies at Gaya Street. The carnival will be held from January 22 to 29, 5pm to 10pm. The Chief Minister is expected to officiate at the opening ceremony of the event.

The Chinese consul general was also invited to Pesta Ang Pau FCAS at Hakka Hall on February 5.

Meanwhile, Liang praised the Chinese community in Sabah for their passion in preserving the Chinese culture.

He added that Malaysian Chinese also paid close attention to the developments and progress in China.

Due to the consulate’s Covid-19 standard operating procedures, Liang said he would not be able to attend the events but would convey his Chinese New Year greetings through video.

Nevertheless, he said the Chinese consulate would continue to sponsor the Chinese New Year Carnival this year.

Also present at the courtesy call were Vice Consul General Wu Xiaoqing and FCAS first vice president Datuk Chua Soon Ping.