Housewife from Igan loses RM87,240 after falling victim to Macau Scam

SIBU (Jan 17): A housewife lost RM87,240 after falling victim to a Macau Scam syndicate which began after she received a phone call claiming that her name had been used to make an insurance claim.

Acting Sibu police chief Supt Dr Collin Babat said the victim, in her 50s from Igan, received a call from a `Mastura’ around 11am on Nov 30.

“The suspect told the victim her name had been used to make an insurance claim for three months amounting to RM76,800,” he said in a media statement.

He said the caller then told the victim to lodge a police report at Pudu Kuala Lumpur police station and speak to a `Sgt Zulkifil Zubir’ to avoid getting a warrant of arrest issued against her and also her bank account from being frozen.

After that, the caller also told the victim to open a bank account which was the safest way for the bail process if the prosecution was carried out against her.

Collin said the victim then opened a bank account at a bank here and was also told to submit the information of the bank account to the caller.

In total, she made five transactions amounting to RM61,000 to the bank account and another RM26,138 to her Tabung Haji account from Dec 13 to Jan 6.

After that, she received a call from another call from a `Aisyah Abdullah’, who told her that she had taken over from `Mastura’ who was transferred elsewhere.

Feeling suspicious, the victim checked her accounts and found that all her money totalling RM87,240 had disappeared before lodging a police report.

Collin said the case will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He took the opportunity to remind the public not to be easily deceived by the tricks of those who disguise themselves as police officers, insurance agents, lawyers and others.

“Do not entertain any suspicious call and never reveal your personal details such as bank account numbers to strangers,” he said.

He said the people should immediately hang up the phone if they feel suspicious about the callers.