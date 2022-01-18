Kapit council faces issues reaching aid recipients from longhouses

KAPIT (Jan 18): The Kapit District Council (KDC) is experiencing difficulties contacting Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) recipients from rural longhouses.

KDC secretary Kelimbik Sibat said local councils throughout Sarawak have been entrusted to disburse the cash assistance to eligible recipients.

“For Kapit, Song, Belaga, and Bukit Mabong, there are over 700 eligible recipients to receive the BKSS cash assistance of RM1,500. The list of the recipients is on the notice board of the council’s offices in Kapit, Song, and Belaga.

“We advise the eligible recipients to come to the council’s treasury department to claim their BKSS as soon as possible. We have difficulty to contact the recipients, mostly those from the rural longhouses, because of the lack of telephone contact,” he said during the symbolic handing over ceremony for BKSS recently.

KDC walikota Lating Minggang officiated at the event.

Meanwhile, one of the recipients at the ceremony, Sabang Gisang from Rumah Sana, Nanga Ga’at, Baleh said it took him two hours by express boat to travel here to receive the aid.

“I am a farmer planting hill rice and also some vegetables for our own consumption. I have two fish ponds rearing tilapia but very little income from the ponds because of rampant theft of the fish.

“Very little income and life in the longhouse is challenging. When I come to town, I buy rations to last for at least two weeks,” he shared.

Fellow recipient Limau Langgang, 79, from Rumah Midin, Sungai Pelajau, Jalan Bukit Goram said she lives with her children and grandchildren in the longhouse.