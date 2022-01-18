Tuesday, January 18
King, Queen extend Thaipusam greetings

Al-Sultan Abdullah with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah during the installation of His Majesty as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara July 30, 2019. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 18): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today extended their Thaipusam greetings to Hindus in the country.

Through a posting on the Istana Negara Facebook, Their Majesties hoped that this auspicious occasion for the Hindus would be celebrated with joy, while at the same time, observing the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) .

“Hopefully, this year’s Thaipusam celebration will continue to foster the spirit of unity among the people of various races and religions,” read the posting. – Bernama

