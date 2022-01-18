Len: Jan 19-21 assessment for S’wak Delta Geopark as national geopark

KUCHING (Jan 18): The state government is seeking recognition of Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp) as a national geopark this year, said Assistant Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh.

In a statement yesterday, he said the assessment will be done from Jan 19 to 21, involving a panel of experts led by National Geopark Committee chairman Prof Dato Dr Mokhtar Saidin.

“The three-day session involves assessors; geology expert Prof Dr Felix Tongkul from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and biology expert Prof Dato Dr Mohammad Tajuddin Abdullah from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT).

“The session will be joined by observer Suslyna Abdul Latib from PlanMalaysia and representative from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

“Aside from the assessment, the panel of experts will also visit the geopark site, bio-site and heritage site in Sarawak Cultural Village and Tanjung Tegok Santubong, Kuching Wetland National Park, Bako National Park, as well as Tasik Biru and Bung Jagoi cultural site in Bau,” he said.

Len Talif said the assessment is crucial in the state government’s effort to get SDGp recognised as national geopark as well as international recognition.

He said this is done to protect and conserve the geological heritage, biodiversity, history and culture of the state through sustainable development concept.

Meanwhile, Len Talif said geoparks are areas that have a geological heritage site that can be used by all parties for the purpose of conservation, education and sustainable development.

A geopark has ecological, archaeological, historical and cultural elements, he added.

“The purpose of the geopark is to provide a development mechanism for the development of the region in an integrated manner that includes the preservation of natural heritage, economic development and community development based on geological heritage resources.

“Therefore, the selection of Sarawak Delta as a geopark is appropriate as the area meets the characteristics of a geopark where the area has geological heritage (geoheritage), and that it has many remarkable geological and geomorphological features with high geoheritage value,” he added.

The proposal to get Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp) recognised as a national geopark and subsequently Unesco Global Geopark was approved by the state government in November 2019.

The SDGp, which covers an area of ​​311,246 hectares covering land and water areas, represents the union of special geological, biological and cultural heritage found in Kuching District, Bau District, Padawan and Siburan.