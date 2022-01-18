Malaysia adds 16 more Covid-19 deaths on Thaipusam

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 18): The Health Ministry recorded another 16 deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight.

This included two people who died before reaching hospitals.

The overall death toll from the disease in the country since the pandemic began two years ago now stands at 31,808.

The national death rate now stands at five deaths per one million, based on data from the past two weeks.

In the same period, Terengganu had the highest death rate of 21 deaths per one million people, followed by Pahang with 10, and Melaka, eight.

Based on information provided by the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, Selangor topped the latest list of fatalities with five, followed by Terengganu with three.

Negeri Sembilan and Penang had two each.

Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, and Sabah had one each.

No deaths were reported in Melaka, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Sarawak, and the Federal Territories.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 2,342 new Covid-19 cases as compared to 3,010 cases the day before.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases nationwide now to 2,810,689.

He also said six new Covid-19 clusters were reported in the last 24 hours. — Malay Mail