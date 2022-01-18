MCMC to prosecute two Sarawak companies for damaging TM’s fibre optic cables

KUCHING (Jan 18): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will prosecute two Sarawak-based companies for allegedly damaging Telekom Malaysia’s (TM) network facilities, specifically 48 Core underground fibre optic cables.

An MCMC source told The Borneo Post last night the case will be mentioned before a Sri Aman Sessions Court tomorrow morning (Jan 19).

“The two companies will be charged under Section 235 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998,” the source said.

The damage allegedly occurred at seven locations in Sri Aman during construction works on the Pan Borneo Highway.

However, the MCMC source declined to disclose further information such as the dates of the incidents and estimated losses incurred.

Section 235 of the CMA 1988 provides for a fine of up to RM300,000 or a maximum jail penalty of three years, or both upon conviction.