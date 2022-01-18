Miri man jailed four months for stealing hacksaw

MIRI (Jan 18): A man was sentenced to four months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here for stealing a hacksaw last year.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted Mohamad Ali Sidek, 48, from Jalan Pujut 9 Lutong here after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

According to the facts of the case, the accused had stolen a hacksaw belonging to a company at a parking lot in Pujut 7 here at around 7pm on Dec 16, last year.

Further investigation by the police found the accused, who was riding a bicycle, had gone to the parking area before spotting a hacksaw on the skylift machine. He then stole the hacksaw.

The incident was noticed by an employee of the company who later apprehended the accused before handing him over to the police.

During the arrest, the police also confiscated the hacksaw to be used as an evidence.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case while the accused was not represented.