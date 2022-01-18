MMA wants sternest action against medical practitioners involved in fake Covid-19 certificates

KUCHING (Jan 18): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) wants authorities to go all out in their investigations and to weed out those who are involved in the issuing of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates with no jabs administered.

Its president Dr Koh Kar Chai said it is shocking that more than 5,000 Covid-19 vaccination certificates were issued by a clinic in Gombak, Selangor to individuals without being injected.

“We want all those who are involved to be booked and face the full force of the law. We will not allow a few black sheep to tarnish the good name and reputation of the profession.

“The heaviest punishments should be meted out as it is a serious offense which could put countless lives in danger,” he said in a statement.

He said MMA will support the sternest action taken against any medical practitioner found to be involved in such irresponsible and criminal acts.

“For registered practitioners, their licence to practice can be revoked by the Malaysian Medical Council.

“The Private Facility Enforcement Unit at the Ministry of Health should also take other stern measures such as immediate closure of their premises and charge those found to be involved in court,” he proposed.

Malay Mail in a news report Monday said a polyclinic owner and six workers were arrested by the police in Selangor for allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates for a fee.

It cited the Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed as saying that the scam had been going on for two to three months and that the fee had initially cost up to RM3,000 for each individual before it was subsequently reduced to RM500.

Meanwhile, Dr Koh revealed that MMA had received a complaint from an individual on fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates Monday.

He said the association will be lodging a police report on this and that members of the public who come across such incidents are welcome to email their complaints to secretary@mma.org.my.