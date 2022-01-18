Nine rescued after boat capsizes in Semporna

SEMPORNA (Jan 18): Nine people, including five children, were rescued by fire and rescue personnel when their boat capsized in front of the tourist jetty here on Tuesday.

Semporna Fire and Rescue chief of operation Badri Hj Alkap said a distress call was received at 9.59am and a team was deployed to the location.

“Report stated that nine people were on board the boat when it capsized while on its way to Kampung Bangau-Bangau.

“Fire and rescue personnel, with assistance from members of the public, managed to pull all the victims, four adults and five children, out from the water.

“All the victims were counted for and no injuries were reported,” said Badri, adding that the operation ended at 10.40am without any untoward incident.