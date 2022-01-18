Padawan man claims trial to negligently causing death of grandaunt, injuring another

KUCHING (Jan 18): A 46-year-old man today claimed trial to negligence that caused the death of his grandaunt while hunting in jungle in Kampung Plaman Buruk, Jalan Padawan here on Jan 8.

Domanic Ridis also pleaded not guilty to a charge of firing a shotgun and injuring another grandaunt.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar set Feb 21 for pre-trial case management.

She also set bail at RM2,000 in one local surety for each charge.

According to the first charge under Section 304A of the Penal Code, Domanic is alleged to have negligently caused the death of Manyot Dunggah, 76, at 12.45pm.

The Section provides for up to two years in prison, or a fine, or both.

According to the second charge under Section 37 of the Firearms Act 1960 for causing injury with a firearm without lawful excuse, he allegedly injured Nancy Bungag, 73, with the weapon.

The Section provides for a maximum jail term of two years, or a maximum fine of RM5,000, or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Domanic had gone hunting on his own when he believed he saw a wild boar and fired a shot.

He then heard the screams of someone in pain and rushed in that direction.

Domanic is said to have found one grandaunt with an injury to her abdomen, while the other grandaunt had a wound on her left leg.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.