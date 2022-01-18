PBS urges thorough investigation on identity of politician

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 18): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) also called on the relevant authorities to carry out a background check on a Sabah politician who is claimed to have obtained his documentation illegally.

President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said it was vital especially since the party has always been a strong advocate to rid Sabah of illegal immigrants.

“We strongly believe that the state, and the country as a whole, belong to genuine Malaysians.

“PBS is equally concerned over claims that he (politician) had entered the state from India in 1984, and obtained an identity card six years later through dubious manner,” he said, after chairing PBS’ first Supreme Council meeting for this year, on Monday.

Ongkili, who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), said the PBS Youth wing would be lodging a police report soon on the matter, adding: “We hope the investigation would open the whole pandora box. We would like to know how he got his citizenship, plus other details, so proper action can be taken against him.”

He believes this would open a can of worms, particularly on the immigration loopholes and weaknesses which caused the large presence of illegal immigrants in Sabah.

“We have received the Sabah Immigration Department’s commitment to work with the Sabah government to find a solution to the immigration loopholes between the Labuan – Menumbok/Jesselton Point ferry terminals.

“Protecting the sovereignty of our state and country is also enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). Let’s do these for the good of the genuine citizens,” said Ongkili.