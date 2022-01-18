Recoda wins International Innovation Awards 2021

KUCHING (Jan 18): The Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) has won the International Innovation Awards 2021 under the Services and Solutions category for its Recoda Project Management System (RPMS) innovation.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Recoda board chairman, received a replica of the award during a symbolic ceremony at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia earlier this afternoon.

The award was presented by Recoda chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni.

In a statement today, Recoda said it was announced as a winner on Dec 9 last year at a virtual event held in Singapore.

The regional recognition award saw Recoda compete with over 160 other nominees from 30 countries involving 24 industries.

RPMS is a cloud-based, integrated, innovative and interactive Digital Project Monitoring and Information Dashboard System used to manage and monitor the current progress and health status of ongoing projects.

Also present during the symbolic award presentation session was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Highland Development Agency (HDA) chairman.