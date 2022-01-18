Sabah to launch three projects worth RM4.3 bln

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 18): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government has signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with three separate entities – a move which is expected to create more than 5,000 job opportunities.

The three entities were SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd, BorneoMed Sdn Bhd and Pavilion Kota Kinabalu Sdn Bhd.

The ceremony was witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Tuesday.

With an investment value of RM2 billion, SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd will be processing silica sand and producing solar panels.

The company, which is originated from China, will start its entire operations in 2024.

It is understood that the silica sand processing and solar panel manufacturing plan will open up to 2,000 job opportunities, of which 80% will be reserved for local workers.

The location of this solar panel factory will be determined later either in KKIP or in SOGIP, which will require an area of 130 acres.

The success of making SBH Kibing Group (M) Sdn Bhd’s investment proposal a reality is the result of the collaboration of the Ministry of Industrial Development with state and federal government departments and agencies involved in facilitating the investment process.

The government had also formed a committee chaired by the Sabah State Secretary to obtain a supply of high-grade silica sand to meet the needs of SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd’s plan.

Separately, BorneoMed Sdn Bhd will be initiating a project called Sabah Integrated Herbal plantation (SIHP), with an investment worth RM350 million.

BorneoMed Sdn Bhd aims to contribute to the project in terms of investing in commercial technologies such as planting material, high density, and high yield planting technology, Internet of Things (OT) system, digitizing smart farming, commercial processing equipment, warehousing system as well as other infrastructure and facilities.

BorneoMed will play an essential role in both community and economic developments.

Not only does BorneoMed contributes to the State’s Gross National Income (GNI), but also targeting to create approximately 200 jobs.

Meanwhile, Pavilion Kota Kinabalu Sdn Bhd signed an MoU with Yayasan Sabah for the development of Pavilion Harbour City.

The project with an estimated Gross Development Value of RM2.0 billion is a joint development project between Yayasan Sabah and Pavilion Kota Kinabalu Sdn Bhd, an affiliate of the Pavilion Group, a renowned company and developer with experience in high-end commercial and residential development.

The development will cover an area of 30 acres of sea-land next to the northeast boundary of SICC and will be completed within ten years.

With the development, the area will be a tourist attraction that will have a tremendous economic impact on the State by attracting global investors.

The Pavilion Harbour City will include residences, a waterfront restaurant, a fishermen market, and a luxury hotel for accommodation, resorts, and recreational activities.

Thus, there will be an increase in employment opportunities for the people of Sabah. The total number of employment opportunities during the construction period is estimated to be about 1,000 people, and 2,000 people after completion of the development.