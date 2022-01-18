Sibu association hopes lion dance troupes allowed to perform

SIBU (Jan 18): The Sibu Martial Arts (Qunshu) Association (SMAA) is hoping the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will reconsider its decision to ban lion dance performances this Chinese New Year (CNY).

SMAA head coach Gilbert Wong said troupe members are eager and excited to perform after almost a year of lockdown deprived them from rehearsing the lion dance.

He said SMAA had already received many bookings for the first three days of CNY as early as last month when the number of Covid-19 cases began to decline.

“However, the CNY SOPs (standard operating procedures) which disallowed lion and dragon dances during the CNY celebration have dashed all preparation hopes,” he said.

“Our clients, especially the regulars, are also looking to welcome us back during the coming CNY.”

Nevertheless, Wong said his charges would continue to train in the event that lion dances are allowed.

“About 16 of our members are still doing the daily lion dance practice at our main gym at Jalan Lanang, polishing their jumping skills and synchronising with the beat of the drums and cymbals,” he said.

Wong said the lion dance would not only add colour but also provide a festive mood for the CNY celebration.

It is understood that SMAA and several Chinese organisations have appealed to SDMC to relax the SOPs.

SDMC’s SOPs for CNY, released on Jan 14, also prohibits open house visiting, celebrations at temples or public places, and gatherings by associations.

However, close family members can have reunions at home or in hotels or restaurants at a 50 per cent capacity according to the size of the venue.

The first day of CNY falls on Feb 1.