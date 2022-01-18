Sibu Hospital seeks patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (Jan 18): The Sibu Hospital is seeking the next-of-kin of one of its patients known as Yap Kang Fhuat.

According to a statement from the hospital, the 20-year-old patient was admitted to the psychiatric ward since Dec 17, 2021.

The hospital has tried several times to contact the patient’s family members for further discussion regarding his treatment but to no avail.

Based on the address on his identity card, he is from Sungai Stabau, Sibu.

Anyone who knows the patient or his next-of-kin is urged to immediately visit the hospital or contact the officer-in-charge of the case at the Medical Social Works Department, Nur Athirah Rawi, at 084-238818 or the Male Psychiatric Ward at 082-343333 (ext 6310).