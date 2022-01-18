Six Omicron cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 18): Another five Omicron cases were reported between Jan 14 and Jan 18, bringing the cumulative number of cases of the variant of concern (VOC) in Sabah to six.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his statement on Tuesday said two of the six cases were detected locally and four cases were imported.

To date, total VOC detected in Sabah are 308 cases involving Alpha (3), Beta (12), Delta (287) and Omicron (6).

All VOC cases in Malaysia were identified by the Integrative Pharmacogenomics Institute, Universiti Teknologi Mara (iPROMISE-UiTM); The Tropical Infectious Diseases Research & Education Centre, Universiti Malaya (TIDREC-UM); Malaysia Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGI); Institute of Medical Research (IMR) and Institute of Health and Community Medicine, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (IHCM-UNIMAS).

Meanwhile, Sabah recorded one Covid-19 death in Tuaran on Tuesday.