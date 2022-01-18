Source: Appeal made to SDMC to reconsider lion dance ban for CNY

KUCHING (Jan 18): Sarawak Dragon-Lion Dance and Wushu Association has submitted an appeal to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) over the ban on lion and dragon dance performances for the coming Chinese New Year.

A source from a lion dance association told The Borneo Post that the ban had caused disruptions for such associations across the state.

“Right now, Sarawak Dragon-Lion Dance and Wushu Association has already submitted an appeal. With these things, we rather try solve (the problem) behind closed doors first,” the source said.

“Firstly, we must sensibly consider the safety and health of all and up to this point, we need to consider the economic and livelihood aspects too and learn to live with the virus.”

“Looking at the standard operating procedures for the Chinese New Year, do you think it’s logical or not?” it asked.

Open house, house visiting, lion and dragon dance performances, as well as celebrations at temples or public spaces are not allowed in the list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by SDMC for Chinese New Year 2022.

Celebration is only permitted for close family members on the first day of the festival and also Chap Goh Mei.

The source from the association also vented frustration over the seemingly different approaches with the state entering Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

“Generally, every other day is Phase 4 of NRP, but the first day of Chinese New Year and Chap Goh Meh (seem to be in) Phase 3,” he said.

The source revealed that the aforementioned appeal was submitted on behalf of lion and dragon dance associations in Kuching, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

“If you ask me, all Sarawak needs to do is follow Phase 4 of the NRP accordingly, instead of coming up with half-baked SOPs for the Chinese New Year.”

The source claimed that lion and dragon dance performances would be allowed to proceed in Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia during this year’s Chinese New Year.

The appeal called upon the SDMC to reconsider the ban as lion and dragon dance associations had always depended on such performances during Chinese New Year to financially sustain themselves.