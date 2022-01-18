Tudan man jailed two months for keeping stolen properties

MIRI (Jan 18): A 29-year-old man was sentenced to two months in prison by a Magistrates’ Court here for keeping stolen properties.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Muhammad Amos Azis Leman from Tudan here after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 411 of the Penal Code.

Nazira Adlin also ordered the jail sentence to run from the day he was arrested on Dec 16, last year.

Before coming up with the sentence, the Magistrate had taken into account several factors including the guilty plea and appeal by the accused, the facts of the case, the gravity of the offence committed and public interest.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused had dishonestly retained stolen thermos flasks, wall fan, Digital Video Disc (DVD) recorder and an electric rice cooker belonging a man on April 11, 2020 at around 11.30am at Sarawak Society of the Disabled Centre at Piasau Camp in Jalan Pantai, here.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.