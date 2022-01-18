Youth arrested for allegedly selling firecrackers, fireworks without license in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 18): Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly selling firecrackers and fireworks without a license at the five-foot way of a premises in Jalan Kempas here during a raid at around 4.50pm yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said police also seized various types of firecrackers and fireworks that are estimated to be worth RM9,000 during the raid.

The raid was jointly conducted by Kuching district police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the district police licensing division.

“The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine of RM10,000 or both,” he said in a press statement today.

Ahsmon said the operation to curb the sale of firecrackers and fireworks without a valid permit will continue to be carried out from time-to-time.

“The police take this matter seriously and the public is advised not to support this activity by buying any type of firecrackers or fireworks available in the market,” he added.