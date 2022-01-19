73 found positive in Sandakan school cluster

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 19): Sabah recorded another educational institution cluster and 242 new Covid-19 cases on Jan 19.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Kluster Jalan Pertukangan was triggered after a 16-year-old student of SMK Sandakan tested positive with Covid-19 on Jan 16.

“Screening of close contacts found 72 more people positive. All the patients were in Category 1 and 2. They were segregated and given appropriate treatment,” he said.

From the total 238 total daily cases, 242 were in Category 1 and 2, three in Category 3 and one in Category 5.

Meanwhile, 101 students from the secondary school were moved to the Batu Putih People’s Housing Project (PPR) quarantine center, after being close contacts of the positive Covid-19 case.

Batu Putih PPR Quarantine Center coordinator Abdullah Sabaruddin said all the students had been admitted to the center since Tuesday.

“The facilities, food and water supply at this center are adequate,” he said.

“This quarantine center is always ready to face any eventuality, including complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of pandemic.

“Officers are also trained to admit Covid-19 close contacts and are able to provide their basic needs with strict compliance of SOPs,” he added.

On Tuesday, a cluster was detected at SMK Ranau after a 19-year-old student was tested positive following a self-test.

Screening of classmates and roommates found six more people positive. All the female students were in Category 1 and 2.