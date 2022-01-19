88 Sarawak athletes withdraw from competing in this year’s Sukma

KUCHING (Jan 19): A total of 88 Sarawak athletes have had to withdraw from competing in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be held in Kuala Lumpur this year.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that overage, work commitment, marriages and offers to further their studies in universities were among the reasons cited for withdrawing from the Games, which was supposed to have been held in Johor in 2020 but had to be postponed twice.

“Overall, 812 Sukma athletes are listed from Sarawak,” he told Bernama today.

According to him, the most number of withdrawals was for hockey, with 13 athletes opting out, followed by Esport (12 athletes), cycling (10) and canoeing (nine).

He added that of the total of 30 events that Sarawak athletes will be competing in at the Games, only judo, artistic gymnastics, swimming and golf did not have any athletes pulling out.

Last October, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the Sukma Supreme Council agreed to postpone the Johor Sukma to 2024.

It also agreed to let the National Sports Council (NSC) organise the 2020 Sukma and 2020 Para Sukma in Kuala Lumpur this year. – Bernama