Authorities seize 50 cages filled with birds from Bau house

KUCHING (Jan 19): Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and General Operations Force (GOF) personnel seized 50 cages filled with 61 types of birds from a house in Bau yesterday (Jan 18).

SFC said in a statement the bird species rescued included Murai Kampung, Murai Batu, Serindit, and lovebirds.

“The birds were being kept as pets in a house and the birds will be transferred to Matang Wildlife Centre for further action,” said SFC.

According to SFC, all the birds are suspected to be protected species and the owner had failed to show any valid permit or license issued by the Controller of Wild Life to keep them.

The corporation said members of the public can lodge a report if they find anyone keeping or selling protected wildlife.

“Those with information on similar illegal activities are urged to call SFC hotlines in Kuching (019-8859996), Sibu (019-8883561), Bintulu (019-8332737), or Miri (019-8290994),” added SFC.