‘Be mindful of Omicron risk, scale down CNY festivities’

KUCHING (Jan 19): The Chinese community should keep in mind the risk posed by the Covid-19 Omicron variant and scale down their Chinese New Year celebrations this year, said Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Dato Richard Wee.

He said in view of the present challenges facing the society and nation, the community must put health and safety as their priority to avoid a situation involving the variant currently faced by other countries.

“I understand that the restrictions announced by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will affect the atmosphere and spirit of the festival.

“However, I hope the community will comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as announced by SDMC and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) last week.

“I believe SDMC must have taken into consideration feedback from the community and the advice of experts and authorities concerned,” he told The Borneo Post when prompted for comments on the upcoming festival.

Nevertheless, Wee expressed hope Sarawakians would be able to return to the ‘normal’ way of celebrating all festivals next year.

In the Chinese New Year SOPs released by SDMC, activities not allowed include open house, house visiting, and lion and dragon dance performances.

The celebration is also limited to the first day of the festival involving only close family members.